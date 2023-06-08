South Africa

December extension for Zimbabweans living in South Africa on exemption permits

A six-month extension has been granted for the expiry of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) due to the high number of applications.

08 June 2023 - 09:08
More home affairs officials have been deployed to assist in application processing as about 1,000 to 1,500 visa and waiver applications are being made daily by affected Zimbabweans, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
More home affairs officials have been deployed to assist in application processing as about 1,000 to 1,500 visa and waiver applications are being made daily by affected Zimbabweans, says home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi. File photo.
Image: TREVOR SAMSON

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit which would have expired at the end of June to December 31.

This means Zimbabweans with the exemption permit can enter and leave the country provided they comply with all other requirements for crossing the border.

“No holder of exemption should be required to produce a valid exemption certificate/permit or an authorisation letter to remain in the republic ... when making an application for any category of the visas including temporary residence visa,” he said.

More home affairs officials have been deployed to assist in application processing as about 1,000 to 1,500 visa and waiver applications are being made daily by affected Zimbabweans.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Government proposes 'specialised' courts to deal with immigration issues

The government has proposed the establishment of “specialised” courts to deal with immigration in South Africa, says home affairs minister Aaron ...
News
2 weeks ago

Zimbabweans’ fate hangs in the balance

If the Helen Suzman Foundation or the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation succeeds on just one ground of review, it will likely mean a reprieve for ZEP ...
News
1 month ago

Grim permit deadline looms for Zimbabweans

Zimbabweans who have built solid lives in SA thanks to the exemption permit now risk losing everything and having to start their lives over
News
1 month ago

South Africa heading towards a ‘human catastrophe’ with Zimbabwe permits, court hears

Motsolaedi’s decision on the special permits was ‘arbitrary’ and he acted outside his legal powers, argued the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation
News
1 month ago

Zimbabwe exemption permits was a policy decision, government argues

A court can only intervene in limited circumstances, argues the state.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  3. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  4. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed