South Africa

Lawyer who defrauded state attorney out of more than R34m disbarred

08 June 2023 - 13:32
A lawyer who defrauded the state attorney out of more than R34m has been disbarred. Stock photo.
A lawyer who defrauded the state attorney out of more than R34m has been disbarred. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Olivier Le Moal

A lawyer, Hassan Ebrahim Kajee, who defrauded the state attorney out of more than R34m, has been disbarred.

Ruling to strike him from the roll of advocates on Tuesday, the Johannesburg high court said the Johannesburg Society of Advocates, who brought the application, did so in the interests of the court, the profession and the public.

“The nature and extent of the respondent's misconduct can lead to no other conclusion than the respondent is not a fit and proper person to continue to practice as an advocate,” said judges Motsomai Makume and Willem Wepener.

Kajee, who was appointed in various matters to represent the state, was arrested by the Hawks on April 1 on numerous charges of fraud.

An investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed he inflated invoices, invoiced for services not rendered and overcharged for alleged services rendered.

Kajee allegedly billed for more than 24 hours a day and for work on different matters simultaneously.

SIU pursuing civil case against lawyer charged with fraud

The Special Investigating Unit is pursuing a civil case in the Special Tribunal against lawyer for the office of the state attorney advocate Hassan ...
News
2 months ago

He was admitted as an advocate of the high court by the Natal provincial division on May 29 1995. He became a member of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates on May 1 2006.

During proceedings, the court heard the R34,211,875.00 charged to the state attorney equalled R66,950.83 every day for 511 days.

It was pointed out that this was impossible for any counsel whose highest hourly rate over that period was R2,500 per hour and R25,000 per day.

Makume and Wepener said the payment of R34m to him by the office of the state attorney resulted from a corrupt relationship between him and the state attorney's office.

“He, among other things, charged for work he had not performed. That is fraud,” they said.

“We are satisfied the offending conduct of dishonesty and overreaching, coupled with settling matters without a client's mandate, have been proved in a balance of probabilities and this on its own makes the respondent an unfit person to continue to practice as an advocate of this court.”

The judges said Kajee has exhibited a serious flaw in that he shows no remorse — and worse, he is still insisting the bar council has no jurisdiction over him now that he has resigned. 

The SIU has welcomed the ruling which also ordered Kajee to pay the legal costs of the Johannesburg Society of Advocates.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

READ MORE:

SIU has Eskom intelligence report, now scrutinising it

Special Investigating Unit (SIU) head Adv Andy Mothibi has informed parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) that the SIU has ...
News
5 hours ago

Scopa to consider police investigator's request to appear in-camera

Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts will try to persuade senior police investigator Brig Jaap Burger to appear before the committee to ...
Politics
18 hours ago

Lawyer-less Mkhwebane calls for inquiry chair to recuse himself amid corruption allegations

The suspended public protector was left without a lawyer after Hope Chaane was hospitalised on Monday, but her inquiry will proceed on Thursday.
News
20 hours ago

Mpofu scores pay increase as he returns to Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry

Despite the limited funding available to conclude the parliamentary inquiry into suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold ...
Politics
5 days ago

Malesela Teffo should be jailed for contempt: Zuma case cited by Legal Practice Council

The application by the Legal Practice Council to declare disbarred advocate Malesela Teffo in contempt of court was postponed indefinitely by the ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  2. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  3. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  4. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed