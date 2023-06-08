POLL | Are taxi operators bullying Uber drivers?

Mbelengwa cooled claims of bullying, saying the two sides must unite.
“It’s too easy to point fingers at each other, to say that it’s the taxi industry’s fault. We have been advocating for regulations for many years. We cannot continue to talk about burnt vehicles when there has been burning of vehicles over the years. We have a social and collective responsibility to unite and not vilify the taxi industry,” he said.
He blamed the government for not regulating the industry.
“They have allowed circumstances in which people are operating illegally in the sector. They have allowed the likes of Bolt and Uber to step into the country and not regulate the pricing, undermining the industry as a whole.”
The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday deployed metro police intelligence units to Soweto to monitor the situation.
Johannesburg MMC for transport Kenny Kunene said one of the vehicles burnt was being driven by a man who was at the mall to buy groceries.
“The young man said he was at the entrance after he bought groceries, and when he got into the car somebody arrived and smashed the window of his car, claiming he was picking up a client,” he said.
“It doesn't matter who is picking up clients from the mall entrances. STS was very clear that they didn't cause the problem.”
Clashes between taxi operators and Uber drivers have sparked debate, with many accusing taxi drivers of bullying their e-hailing counterparts.
Several e-hailing vehicles were torched, allegedly by taxi operators who accused Bolt and Uber drivers of stealing business from them. Clashes between drivers led to roads in Pretoria being closed and business disrupted.
A meeting between the South African E-hailing Association, Soweto Taxi Services (STS) and City of Joburg officials on Wednesday led to a short-term agreement that e-hailing drivers will not drop off or pick up passengers inside shopping malls in Soweto for the next three months.
“Whether the solution is the best now is uncertain, but it is a solution nonetheless. At the end of the day, we must try something to ensure the safety of the community and us,” said SA E-hailing Association spokesperson Vhatuka Mbelengwa.
STS chairperson Myekeleni Madlala said a permanent solution would be discussed at a later stage.
While some agreed with the decision, saying it will quell tensions, others accused taxi operators of “bullying” and “intimidation”.
