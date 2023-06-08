South Africa

LISTEN | President apologises amid cholera outbreak, but some Hammanskraal residents are disappointed

08 June 2023 - 17:20
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets residents of Hammanskraal on Thursday. He led government's response to the cholera outbreak in the area.
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets residents of Hammanskraal on Thursday. He led government's response to the cholera outbreak in the area.
Image: Alaister Russell

President Cyril Ramaphosa has apologised to the residents of Hammanskraal for government's failure to deliver clean running water.

Addressing hundreds of residents gathering at Temba Stadium on Thursday, Ramaphosa assured residents that government would solve the problem immediately.  

Ramaphosa was accompanied by a number of ministers and deputy ministers, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. 

"It's been a while since you have been complaining about water here. This has been your problem for years and years. I want to apologise to all of you on our collective behalf," Ramaphosa said.

LISTEN HERE:

He said the constitution gave residents the right to have access to clean running water and "in this case, we will admit that we have failed you”.

“We have failed the people of Hammanskraal," he said.  

He said even though the source of cholera was yet to be established, it was a fact that residents did not have clean running water.  

"When I arrived in the morning we went to the Rooiwal water treatment plant. I wanted them to do the preliminary work before we arrived there so that what we are going to tell you should be something you can know is going to be done," he said.

Residents of Hammanskraal listen to an address by Cyril Ramaphosa during a community meeting, 08 June 2023, As part of a government response to Cholera outbreak that happened in the area.
Residents of Hammanskraal listen to an address by Cyril Ramaphosa during a community meeting, 08 June 2023, As part of a government response to Cholera outbreak that happened in the area.
Image: Alaister Russell

He said the problem starts at the Rooiwal treatment plant which was built in the 1950s and it should be fixed. He said it was found that the plant had not been maintained up to the right standard for quite a long time.  

He said the City of Tshwane was going to make sure that clean water was available through tanks. He told residents that the next stage would be to hire Magalies Water to build a slightly smaller water treatment plant because revamping Rooiwal would take three years. He said the smaller treatment plant would be built in six months.  

One of the residents, Tidimatso Molati, chairperson of the Thusa Setshaba Forum (TSF), reckons the president's visit to the area was just part of his day-to-day work.

"Let us just understand, the president is just a politician, leading an organisation which we love called the ANC. We are disappointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa being here. The issue of addressing water we are saying please anything to do with water rights, anything to do with water issues. Let us have all the necessary expertise and move with urgency to address that," said Molati.  

Tshepo Mosimanegape, 40, said the issue of water was long overdue and he could afford to live without electricity but not without water.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant near Hammanskraal on Thursday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant near Hammanskraal on Thursday.
Image: Alaister Russell

"Imagine we are getting bottled water from Gift of the Givers, this is a serious injustice to the people of Hammanskraal," he said.  

He added the president apologising when there was no tangible change with ageing infrastructure was just a waste of another opportunity.  

"I can come as the head of state and say, 'people of this community I am very sorry for the lack of water,' but what are you doing on the ground. That is a critical question which we should be asking. 

"You can apologise until the sun is purple, but what are you doing thereafter to remedy the situation? That is the critical thing we should ask here as residents of Hammanskraal," he said. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, inspect waterworks improvement plan after cholera outbreak

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to visit Hammanskraal north of Pretoria on Thursday after a cholera outbreak in the area.
News
10 hours ago

Gift of the Givers to distribute water to Vredefort as three family members die of cholera

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has announced the delivery of thousands of litres of water and hydration packs to Free State communities ...
News
8 hours ago

Every silver lining has a cloud Cyril, and that's what you must focus on

In times of crisis it is considered to be the duty of a leader to reassure the nation, but also to chart a way out of that crisis. President Cyril ...
Opinion & Analysis
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa to visit Hammanskraal, inspect waterworks improvement plan after ... South Africa
  2. Gift of the Givers to distribute water to Vredefort as three family members die ... South Africa
  3. Overwhelmed town gets help to treat wastewater South Africa

Most read

  1. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  2. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  3. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  4. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed