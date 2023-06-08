Had enough of the wind, rain and snow? Get used to it — there is more on the way.
Severe weather alerts issued as cold fronts make landfall
Image: 123RF/rsndetre
Had enough of the wind, rain and snow? Get used to it — there is more on the way.
While the first in a series of cold fronts made landfall late Wednesday over the southwestern parts of the Western Cape is good news for dam levels and snow seekers, the wet weather can be disastrous for informal settlements in low-lying areas.
Snow Report issued an advanced forecast for potentially widespread snowfall in parts of South Africa and Lesotho from Sunday into next week, while dam levels have surpassed 70% in the Western Cape, with the Berg River Dam overflowing.
The SA Weather Service issued severe weather warnings on Thursday for wind, waves and disruptive rain as a result of the cold front. Large waves are expected to affect coastal areas between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, while disruptive rain and localised flooding is expected over the Stellenbosch, Drakenstein and Witzenberg municipalities of the province.
Chilly conditions are expected in Gauteng on Sunday.
The weekly dam report, issued on Monday, showed dams in the Western Cape at 69.3% (by Tuesday the level had increased to 72.3%), significantly higher than last year’s 64.8%. In 2019 dam levels were 43.6% full at this time of year.
The next cold front is expected to make landfall in the southwestern Cape on Saturday, bringing more wet and cold weather.
