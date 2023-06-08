South Africa

Unregistered Zimbabwean 'dentist' arrested in Polokwane

08 June 2023 - 09:32
A dental practitioner in Polokwane has been nabbed for practicing illegally. Stock photo.
A dental practitioner in Polokwane has been nabbed for practicing illegally. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Belchonok

A dental practitioner in Polokwane has been arrested for practising illegally while not registered with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA).

According to the HPCSA, the Zimbabwean man was found practising as a dentist at a medical facility owned by a registered medical practitioner.

He was arrested for contravening the Health Professions Act and detained by the Polokwane SAPS.

The man is due to appear in the Polokwane magistrate's court on Thursday.

His arrest followed a joint operation by the council's inspectorate and the Hawks.

Bogus doctor accused of raping teenager denied bail

A bogus doctor accused of raping a 17-year-old patient was denied bail by the Kimberley magistrate's court on Monday.
News
9 months ago

The HPCSA said the arrest is due to continuous efforts to eradicate bogus and unregistered practitioners.

“Working with law enforcement agencies we will endeavour by care and diligence to do everything in our power to root out any form of practice by unregistered persons,” said HPCSA registrar Dr Magome Masike.

The HPCSA said the doctor who owns the medical practice the man was practising under will be reported to the complaints handling unit for unethical conduct for employing an unregistered person to practice as a locum.

Investigations revealed the man was employed by the doctor since September 2022. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month

MORE:

A health guru shares why men should drink green tea

Next week we celebrate Father's Day and David Mahlalela believes the best present for the men in your life is to encourage them to drink green tea.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Work to appoint Rahima Moosa CEO on track, says Gauteng health MEC

Work to implement the health ombud’s recommendations on Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital remains on track, says Gauteng health MEC Nomantu ...
News
11 hours ago

WATCH | How to diagnose & treat cholera: A guide for health workers

Health workers in clinics and hospitals should keep their eyes peeled for signs of cholera in their patients, according to the health department. ...
News
1 day ago

Gauteng health department underspends despite needs

The Gauteng health department has underspent R2.7bn of its budget in the 2022/2023 financial year.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  3. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  4. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed