Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death

09 June 2023 - 10:58
A second person has died from cholera in the Free State. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

The death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has risen to 32 as the Free State health department confirmed the death of a second person on Thursday.

Gauteng has recorded 29 deaths so far, while Mpumalanga has reported one.

According to the department, the woman lived in Parys.

“This is a 42-year-old woman who was admitted to Boitumelo Hospital in Kroonstad. The patient is confirmed to have died and laboratory tests confirmed the death is attributable to cholera,” it said.

“The department urges the public to believe information about causes of death that are confirmed by laboratory tests and not opinions that are not scientifically supported by facts.”

Health MEC Mathabo Leeto sent condolences to the woman's family as officials visited them. The department also urged residents to wash their hands and boil water before they drink it.

LISTEN | 'We are sorry,' Ramaphosa tells Hammanskraal after cholera outbreak

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers initially “confirmed” the death of three more people in the Free State.

Responding to the claim, the department said: “Cholera tests are certified by laboratory tests, not by opinion. Our records show we have two cases of cholera in the province and that verdict stands and can only be changed by proof of laboratory results that state the contrary.”

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection characterised, in its severe form, by extreme watery diarrhoea and potentially fatal dehydration. Most cholera infections are asymptomatic or mild, indistinguishable from other mild diarrhoea and affects all age groups. Nausea and vomiting may occur. 

It is caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which can survive in fresh and salt water.

‘The president is cold – he is not in touch with reality’: Hammanskraal cholera victims head to court

“Somebody has to be held liable. People are dying here, and the right to life has been infringed," says a lawyer representing Hammanskraal families.
1 hour ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa: Rooiwal water treatment plant a ‘sorry site’

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who apologised to residents who had gathered at the Temba stadium, said the plant was built in the 1950s and has not been ...
4 hours ago

Health department outlines efforts to contain spread of cholera

The health department is making progress in containing the spread of cholera while investigations into the cause of the outbreaks are ongoing.
19 hours ago

How safe is SA’s water from cholera?

The 2022 Blue Drop report, which gives an overview of the state of South Africa’s nearly 1,200 water supply systems, says only four in 10 of these ...
2 days ago
