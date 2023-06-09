South Africa

DA calls for proper vetting at Gauteng schools after 'space cookies' sold to primary school pupils for R1

09 June 2023 - 12:54
Eight pupils from Emfundisweni Primary in Alexandra were reportedly admitted to Edenvale Hospital after eating "space cookies" sold for R1 by a vendor outside the school premises. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/5second

The DA in Gauteng is demanding  proper vetting of vendors at Gauteng schools to ensure pupils are sold safe, hygienic and healthy food.

Eight pupils from Emfundisweni Primary School in Alexandra were reportedly admitted to Edenvale Hospital after eating “space cookies” sold for R1 by a vendor outside the school premises.

In a video circulating online, an alleged vendor is seen being arrested outside the school.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho condemned the non-vetting of vendors by school governing bodies in the province.

“We believe it is the responsibility of the school to vet vendors trading outside their school premises to protect their learners from food poisoning and drug dealers,” he said.

Ramulifho said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane should urgently establish a vetting system. 

“This is in line with the DA’s call to review schools’ safety strategy in the province. MEC Chiloane must also initiate an urgent investigation into this matter.

“Gauteng schools also need regular environmental and health inspections to assess the nutrition programmes.

The DA will conduct an oversight inspection at the school on Friday.

“We will engage the school management to establish the facts of this matter and the urgent interventions needed to protect learners,” Ramulifho said.

