South Africa

Jewellery boss Hoosein Mahomed in court for 'assaulting and pointing gun' at liquidator

09 June 2023 - 13:04
Gill Gifford Senior journalist
Former Arthur Kaplan Jewellers director Hoosein Mahomed is applying for bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening liquidator Laila Motala. Stock photo.
Image: fxquadro / 123rf

Former Arthur Kaplan Jewellers director Hoosein Mahomed, surrounded by a team of senior legal representatives led by Laurance Hodes SC, is applying for bail after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting and threatening liquidator Laila Motala.

Motala, who was appointed to handle the liquidation of the popular jewellery chain, told TimesLIVE Hoosein attacked her, threw her against a wall, cocked his firearm and aimed it at her while yelling, “I will f***ing kill you.”

This is also contained in the affidavit before court.

She said this was his enraged response when she visited the Arthur Kaplan head office in The Atrium in Sandton on June 1. She was going about dismissing the top management team when Mahomed, who had been informed of what was happening, stormed in to confront her.

Motala, who was well acquainted with recently murdered liquidators Tom and Cloete Murray, was badly rattled by the unprovoked attack and opened a criminal case against Mahomed.

