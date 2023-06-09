South Africa

Joburg woman out on bail after 'poo assault' on cops attending to noise complaint at her house

09 June 2023 - 12:35
Police in Gauteng have confirmed that criminal charges have been laid against the woman captured on camera humiliating police from Douglasdale. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Gauteng police have confirmed a woman who was captured on camera humiliating police officers from Douglasdale has been criminally charged and is out on bail. 

In a video that has gone viral on Twitter, a woman can be seen screaming and shouting at two uniformed police officers who seem to be attending to a complaint at her house. 

The woman can be heard hurling insults at the police officers while inside her house. She then steps outside, undresses and empties her bowels on the ground, walks to one officer and threatens to wipe herself with the officer's clothes.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the incident happened on the May 3.

“The police were called to a complaint about disturbance of peace (loud noise). On arrival the woman was rude to the point where she slapped one of the officers,” Nevhuhulwi said. 

She confirmed a case of common assault, crimen injuria and indecent exposure has been opened for further investigations and a second case of malicious damage to property has been opened after the suspect allegedly damaged a neighbour's bakkie.

Nevhuhulwi said the woman was arrested and has been released on bail.

TimesLIVE

