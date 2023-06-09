South Africa

Johannesburg Water says systems are improving after power outage

Levels at some reservoirs remain low

09 June 2023 - 12:07
Johannesburg Water says supply challenges are being experienced in some of the areas in the city after a power outage affected its infrastructure. Stock photo.
Johannesburg Water says supply challenges are being experienced in some of the areas in the city after a power outage affected its infrastructure. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water says its infrastructure is gradually recovering after the pump failure at City Power's Orlando power station on Thursday which left many areas in the city without water. 

The utility said some areas may continue to experience supply challenges as water levels at some reservoirs remain low. 

Outlets of several reservoirs and pumps to specific towers are isolated to reduce the recovery period, it said.

“Though Eikenhof station is pumping at normal capacity, it will take time for the affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers to fully stabilise and operate normally again.

“Customers in areas supplied by a direct feed have water restored. Once our reticulation which includes reservoirs, towers and pipelines is back to normal capacity, customers will receive normal water supply,” Johannesburg Water said.

It said it is monitoring the affected infrastructure and will provide updates on supply to customers. 

Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg suburbs

Theft and vandalism at the Orlando power station in Soweto has left many areas in Joburg without water on Thursday, says Johannesburg Water.
News
1 day ago

Update on critically affected Johannesburg reservoirs and towers:

  • Crown Gardens reservoir and tower: reservoir outlet remains isolated and tower is empty.
  • Brixton reservoir and tower: pumping to the tower has started due to improved water levels in the reservoir. Once the tower has stabilised, the outlet of the reservoir will be opened 50%.
  • Honeydew reservoir and tower: both systems have stabilised.
  • Crosby reservoir is low.
  • Hursthill 1 and 2: levels are critical to empty.
  • Aeroton reservoir:  reservoir has recovered. The tower is improving as pumps have started. Improvements at the Aeroton reservoir will positively affect the Orlando east reservoir, which is critically low. Increased levels at Orlando east reservoir should be experienced during the course of the day.
  • Constantia tower: pumps are isolated and the tower is empty.
  • Florida north tower, Quellerina tower and Waterval tower: pumping has commenced at Waterval pump station which supplies these towers. Customers in these zones will receive water. 
  • Eagle Nest reservoir is critically low to empty.
  • Linden Tower is empty, with no supply received from Rand Water.

Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas through mobile tankers, added Joburg Water.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ignoring 2011 report has cost government R3bn more to fix Hammanskraal water problems

Government will spend R4bn to upgrade Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in a bid to sort out water problems in Hammanskraal
News
16 hours ago

Parts of Umlazi without water as vandals destroy newly repaired infrastructure

Parts of Umlazi, south of Durban, have been without water after a newly repaired pump station was vandalised, causing a disruption in supply.
News
1 day ago

EDITORIAL | Politicians must feel the pressure of concerning water quality

Water quality is pre-empted by revenue collection and ensuring that money is used to maintain infrastructure
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Water pressure fault resolved at Helen Joseph Hospital

Water supply at Helen Joseph Hospital has drastically improved after the Johannesburg facility experienced low water pressure since the weekend which ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg suburbs South Africa
  2. City power outage affects Rand Water supply South Africa
  3. Water pressure fault resolved at Helen Joseph Hospital South Africa

Most read

  1. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  2. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  3. Three-month ban for Uber, Bolt inside Soweto malls South Africa
  4. DA leader John Steenhuisen blasts local airline after arriving late and being ... Consumer Live
  5. Severe weather alerts issued as cold fronts make landfall South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...