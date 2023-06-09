South Africa

KZN municipality dismiss cholera outbreak reports

09 June 2023 - 13:13
The uThukela district municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal has dismissed reports about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith. Stock photo.
The uThukela district municipality has dismissed rumours about a cholera outbreak in Ladysmith in northern KwaZulu-Natal. 

The municipality says the reports are fake.

Over the past few days, numerous messages have been circulating on social media alleging tap water in Ladysmith is not safe to drink. The messages also claimed the water was making people sick. 

Municipality spokesperson Jabulani Mkhonza said there were no cholera cases in the town.

The municipal manager checked with the laboratory and confirmed no cases had been diagnosed. 

Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death

The death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has risen to 32 as the Free State health department confirmed the death of a second person on ...
News
3 hours ago

“We dismiss reports of a cholera outbreak as fake news intending to cause unnecessary panic in the community,” said Mkhonza.

“The municipality urges residents to contact their nearest public health facility when they have concerns or need clarity about health issues. They are also encouraged to visit the facility if a person presents symptoms of notifiable diseases to get the correct diagnosis and treatment. 

“It is unclear what is fuelling such misinformation.”

