Prolonged outage for parts of Soweto after substation 'vandalism'

City Power has warned it might take at least five days to restore power in certain parts of Soweto after suspected vandalism and theft at the Soweto switching station.
According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, their teams will receive a new feeder board for the substation. However, he warned that due to the extensive damage some areas will have a prolonged power outage. These are:
- Pimville Zone 9;
- Orlando Ekhaya;
- Joshco flats;
- Baragwanath Hospital;
- Doornkop Military Base; and
- Motsoaledi and surrounds.
“The feeder board was burnt after suspected theft and vandalism, which resulted in broken high-tension jumpers at the Orlando switching station. This led to a chain of events which resulted in a fire at the neighbouring Soweto substation.
“All substations affected — such as Eikenhof, Nancefield, Hursthill, Mondeor, Nirvana, Eldorado Park, Pennyville, Industria and Mondeor — have since been restored, except for Soweto substation, where there was extensive damage,” Mangena said.
Image: 123RF/123ucas
‘With what electricity?’ — Hammanskraal residents question Ramaphosa’s advice to boil water
The team has revised the estimated time of restoring power to five days after progress made on the first day when the feeder board and panels were stripped and cleared, a trench for cables dug and transformers tested.
“The burnt area was cleaned overnight to prepare for the new feeder board, which will be delivered and assembled today [Friday].
“While preliminary investigations point to theft and vandalism, investigations are not yet complete,” Mangena said.
Repair work still to be done at Soweto substation includes installing refurbished breakers, jointing and termination of panels, and laying cables. Testing of cables, the feeder board and refurbished breakers will follow.
City Power has apologised for the inconvenience.
TimesLIVE
