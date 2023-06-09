South Africa

Street vendor gets 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another vendor during argument over money

09 June 2023 - 08:17
A 23-year-old street vendor who had been selling food has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another street vendor during an argument over money. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

A 23-year-old street vendor who had been selling food has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another street vendor during an argument over money.

The Moretele magistrate's court sentenced 23-year-old Isaac Makinta  for the murder of 19-year-old Thato Simango.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the conviction emanates from an incident on January 30 2021, at Suurman in the jurisdiction of Moretele  where the two were street vendors selling food.

NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said evidence presented in court revealed an argument ensued between the two over money, and Makinta took out a knife and stabbed Simango.

“He was declared dead on the scene and the matter was reported to the police, who arrested Makinta the next day. The court denied him bail and he pleaded guilty to the offence,” Mamothame said .

Mamothame said state prosecutor Patricia Matlala urged the court not to deviate from imposing a minimum sentence as courts are inundated with cases of this nature.

“Magistrate Gilbert Sono agreed with the state and imposed 15 years of direct imprisonment. He remarked on the responsibility the courts have in protecting members of society against such violent acts which often lead to loss of life,” Mamothame said.

TimesLIVE

