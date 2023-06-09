A 23-year-old street vendor who had been selling food has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another street vendor during an argument over money.
The Moretele magistrate's court sentenced 23-year-old Isaac Makinta for the murder of 19-year-old Thato Simango.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the conviction emanates from an incident on January 30 2021, at Suurman in the jurisdiction of Moretele where the two were street vendors selling food.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said evidence presented in court revealed an argument ensued between the two over money, and Makinta took out a knife and stabbed Simango.
“He was declared dead on the scene and the matter was reported to the police, who arrested Makinta the next day. The court denied him bail and he pleaded guilty to the offence,” Mamothame said .
Mamothame said state prosecutor Patricia Matlala urged the court not to deviate from imposing a minimum sentence as courts are inundated with cases of this nature.
“Magistrate Gilbert Sono agreed with the state and imposed 15 years of direct imprisonment. He remarked on the responsibility the courts have in protecting members of society against such violent acts which often lead to loss of life,” Mamothame said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Street vendor gets 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another vendor during argument over money
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl
A 23-year-old street vendor who had been selling food has been sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment for stabbing another street vendor during an argument over money.
The Moretele magistrate's court sentenced 23-year-old Isaac Makinta for the murder of 19-year-old Thato Simango.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the conviction emanates from an incident on January 30 2021, at Suurman in the jurisdiction of Moretele where the two were street vendors selling food.
NPA spokesperson Henry Mamothame said evidence presented in court revealed an argument ensued between the two over money, and Makinta took out a knife and stabbed Simango.
“He was declared dead on the scene and the matter was reported to the police, who arrested Makinta the next day. The court denied him bail and he pleaded guilty to the offence,” Mamothame said .
Mamothame said state prosecutor Patricia Matlala urged the court not to deviate from imposing a minimum sentence as courts are inundated with cases of this nature.
“Magistrate Gilbert Sono agreed with the state and imposed 15 years of direct imprisonment. He remarked on the responsibility the courts have in protecting members of society against such violent acts which often lead to loss of life,” Mamothame said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Workers cannot be dismissed solely on basis of breathalyser tests, court rules
Magudumana files notice to appeal high court decision
Four Pakistani men appear in court over PMB teen’s kidnapping and R11.5m ransom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos