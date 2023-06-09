South Africa

Three suspects dead in shoot-out with Hawks members in Mamelodi, one member dies

09 June 2023 - 07:30
The Hawks team was acting on a tip-off about a residence used to store high calibre rifles when a shoot-out ensued. File photo
The Hawks team was acting on a tip-off about a residence used to store high calibre rifles when a shoot-out ensued. File photo
Image: 123RF

A Hawks tactical operations management section officer was shot and killed in a shoot-out with suspected criminals in Mamelodi on Thursday.

The team was acting on a tip-off about a residence in the area used to store high calibre rifles when a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were also fatally shot.

Police spokesperson Brig Nomthandazo Mbambo said the members executed an operation on receipt of information regarding illegal firearms kept in a shack at an informal settlement in Lusaka, Mamelodi.

“As they approached the address, the suspects took shots at the members and a shoot-out ensued. Three suspects were fatally shot and one member was fatally wounded. Three rifles and four pistols were seized at the scene,” Mbambo said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

KZN child rapist argues he didn’t ‘seriously injure’ victim in appeal against life imprisonment

Judge rejects claim, pointing out the rapist didn’t learn from previous convictions and incarceration and opted for more violent and serious crime
News
1 day ago

Kidnapped Cape Town woman rescued by police task team

A woman allegedly abducted from her workplace on Friday has been reunited with her family after Western Cape police traced her and arrested five ...
News
2 days ago

Four Pakistani men appear in court over PMB teen’s kidnapping and R11.5m ransom

Four men linked to the kidnapping of a Raisethorpe teenager Abdul Khalid last month have made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News
  2. Zimbabwe bans imports of J&J baby powder with immediate effect Africa
  3. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  4. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  5. Why SA enjoyed lower stages of power cuts recently, and why trend may continue ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...
'The mayor is not well': SOTC debate postponed