Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death

09 June 2023
MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson died on Monday at the age of 59 at her home.
The sons of the late MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson have broken their silence about their mother's passing.

In a statement released yesterday, Terrence and Austin Pettersson said their mother, who chaired the parliamentary portfolio committee on police, “passed away in the comfort of her home” on Monday.

“The cause of death at this stage is unknown and we ask that members of the public and media allow the authorities to complete their processes,” her sons said.

“The president has personally shared his heartfelt condolences with the family. He also shared some fond memories he shared with Tina.”

The young men said they were “grateful for the support” they had received “during this difficult time”.

“We would like to thank the ANC for their support and tributes in honour of Cde Tina. We remain in close contact with respective NEC members, on all matters.

“The official public memorial by the ANC will be held on Wednesday in Kimberley, followed by a private cremation service, as per Mom' wishes. We would like to thank the public, friends and family for all the tributes and messages of support.”

At the time of her death, Joemat-Pettersson faced extortion allegations from David Skosana, the husband of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Before her death on Monday, the National Assembly had announced that the allegations would be investigated. 

Skosana claimed that at a meeting at OR Tambo International Airport, Joemat-Pettersson asked him for a bribe to make the section 194 inquiry investigating Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office “go away”. He laid a charge of extortion at the police station at the airport. 

Reports have alleged that Joemat-Pettersson facilitated discussions with Skosana on behalf of the committee's chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, and ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina. Both Dyantyi and Majodina reportedly denied the allegations and Joemat-Pettersson said she would welcome a police investigation.

