South Africa

WATCH | ‘We know who we are looking for’: AKA police update, Bester & Nandipha latest

09 June 2023 - 17:28

National police commissioner Fanie Masemola briefed the media on various matters the police have been investigating. From Dr Nandipha Magudumana and Thabo Bester's escape to the murder of hip hop artist AKA.

Masemola says more arrests are expected in the Thabo Bester case. 

“We are investigating ... there are a lot of people involved in this investigation.”

Speaking on the death of Jackson Mkhaulesi, who was a senior investigator in the Thabo Bester prison escape, Masemola says there was no foul play involved.

“The investigating officer, a Brig Mkhaulesi, said that at the moment the preliminary investigations are that there was no foul play — a member committed suicide.” 

On the murder of AKA, commissioner says police should be given space to investigate the matter. It's been almost five months since AKA was murdered in Durban. 

“We know who we are looking for and where we are going,” says Masemola. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Three face murder charge for 'hit' near courthouse in Cape Town

Three men appeared in the Wynberg magistrate’s court on Monday in connection with the execution-style hit on a woman captured by CCTV cameras after ...
News
4 days ago

Police say public will get update on AKA murder probe 'when the time is right'

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say the public will be given an update on the probe into the murder of hip-hop star Kiernan “AKA” Forbes “when the time is ...
News
5 days ago

Durban evangelist who bears resemblance to slain muso AKA dies after e-hailing cab ‘armed robbery’

The family of a Durban man are seeking answers after he was allegedly shot in the heart while in a e-hailing vehicle on Friday.
News
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  2. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  3. Three-month ban for Uber, Bolt inside Soweto malls South Africa
  4. DA leader John Steenhuisen blasts local airline after arriving late and being ... Consumer Live
  5. Severe weather alerts issued as cold fronts make landfall South Africa

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...