‘With what electricity?’ — Hammanskraal residents question Ramaphosa’s advice to boil water
Image: Alaister Russell
Hammanskraal residents have responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's advice for them to boil water in the cholera-hit area, saying they have no electricity to do so.
Ramaphosa visited the area on Thursday during a cholera outbreak. He apologised to residents for the government's failure to deliver clean running water, admitting those in power had failed the community.
Speaking at Temba Stadium, Ramaphosa said the government was working to fix the problem, including addressing the rundown Rooiwal water treatment plant.
It was his comment encouraging people to wash their hands and boil water before consuming it that got community members hot under the collar. They reportedly responded by saying they could not do so because the government was failing to keep the lights on.
Ramaphosa told the crowd he was aware of the power crisis.
"I know there are issues of electricity, and I know the problems," he said.
Speaking to TimesLIVE, resident Tshepo Mosimanegape said he could live without electricity but not without water.
"We are getting bottled water from Gift of the Givers. This is a serious injustice to the people of Hammanskraal," he said.
"I can come as the head of state and say, 'People of this community, I am very sorry for the lack of water,' but what are you doing on the ground? That is a critical question we should be asking.
"You can apologise until the sun is purple, but what are you doing thereafter to remedy the situation? That is the critical thing we should ask as residents of Hammanskraal."
‘The president is cold – he is not in touch with reality’: Hammanskraal cholera victims head to court
The interaction between Ramaphosa and the crowd drew sharp response on social media, with some claiming government had created its own disasters.
Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane slammed the president, suggesting his advice was tone-deaf.
"Telling people to 'just boil water' after they have lost loved ones due to cholera is worse than telling the poor to 'just eat cake'," he said.
