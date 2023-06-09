South Africa

‘With what electricity?’ — Hammanskraal residents question Ramaphosa’s advice to boil water

09 June 2023 - 11:09
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Residents of Hammanskraal listen to an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a community meeting as part of the government's response to a cholera outbreak in the area.
Residents of Hammanskraal listen to an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa during a community meeting as part of the government's response to a cholera outbreak in the area.
Image: Alaister Russell

Hammanskraal residents have responded to President Cyril Ramaphosa's advice for them to boil water in the cholera-hit area, saying they have no electricity to do so.

Ramaphosa visited the area on Thursday during a cholera outbreak. He apologised to residents for the government's failure to deliver clean running water, admitting those in power had failed the community.

Speaking at Temba Stadium, Ramaphosa said the government was working to fix the problem, including addressing the rundown Rooiwal water treatment plant.

It was his comment encouraging people to wash their hands and boil water before consuming it that got community members hot under the collar. They reportedly responded by saying they could not do so because the government was failing to keep the lights on.

Ramaphosa told the crowd he was aware of the power crisis.

"I know there are issues of electricity, and I know the problems," he said.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, resident Tshepo Mosimanegape said he could live without electricity but not without water.

"We are getting bottled water from Gift of the Givers. This is a serious injustice to the people of Hammanskraal," he said.

"I can come as the head of state and say, 'People of this community, I am very sorry for the lack of water,' but what are you doing on the ground? That is a critical question we should be asking. 

"You can apologise until the sun is purple, but what are you doing thereafter to remedy the situation? That is the critical thing we should ask as residents of Hammanskraal."

‘The president is cold – he is not in touch with reality’: Hammanskraal cholera victims head to court

“Somebody has to be held liable. People are dying here, and the right to life has been infringed," says a lawyer representing Hammanskraal families.
News
1 hour ago

The interaction between Ramaphosa and the crowd drew sharp response on social media, with some claiming government had created its own disasters.

Build One SA leader Mmusi Maimane slammed the president, suggesting his advice was tone-deaf.

"Telling people to 'just boil water' after they have lost loved ones due to cholera is worse than telling the poor to 'just eat cake'," he said.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Cholera death toll rises to 32 as Free State confirms second death

The death toll from the latest cholera outbreak has risen to 32 as the Free State health department confirmed the death of a second person on ...
News
1 hour ago

WATCH | Ramaphosa: Rooiwal water treatment plant a ‘sorry site’

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who apologised to residents who had gathered at the Temba stadium, said the plant was built in the 1950s and has not been ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Ignoring 2011 report has cost government R3bn more to fix Hammanskraal water problems

Government will spend R4bn to upgrade Rooiwal wastewater treatment works in a bid to sort out water problems in Hammanskraal
News
14 hours ago

Health department outlines efforts to contain spread of cholera

The health department is making progress in containing the spread of cholera while investigations into the cause of the outbreaks are ongoing.
News
19 hours ago

Gift of the Givers to distribute water to Vredefort as three family members die of cholera

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has announced the delivery of thousands of litres of water and hydration packs to Free State communities ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'My friend and I lost thousands of rand': Madonsela victim of WhatsApp scam South Africa
  2. Shantytown in upmarket Constantia gets residents hot under the collar News
  3. Three-month ban for Uber, Bolt inside Soweto malls South Africa
  4. DA leader John Steenhuisen blasts local airline after arriving late and being ... Consumer Live
  5. ‘Tell your husband I was the first to kiss you after your braces were removed’: ... News

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant
'Black person you're on your own' says Busisiwe Mkhwebane as she accuses ...