Eastern Cape manhunt for eight fugitives who shot dead five men on N2

A police manhunt is under way in the Eastern Cape for eight suspects alleged to have murdered a businessman, his brother and three bodyguards late on Friday afternoon.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the attack took place about 5.15pm on Friday on the N2 national road near Tsolo junction.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz and a Toyota double-cab, were driving on the N2 towards Qumbu when eight gunwielding suspects appeared and started firing at the occupants of the two vehicles.”
Kinana says three of the deceased appeared to be bodyguards of the first victim, thought to be a local businessman. The fourth man was his brother.
“The three bodyguards who were escorting the driver of the Mercedes-Benz were disarmed by the suspects, who also took their cellphones,” Kinana said.
He said the driver of the Mercedes and his brother died at the scene.
“The unidentified suspects escaped in their own vehicles, a double-cab Ford Ranger and a Toyota bakkie. They drove in the direction of Qumbu.”
Kinana said the circumstances leading to the shooting are under investigation. “Police have registered five murder cases and armed robbery. No arrests have been made,” Kinana said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed his shock at the killings and has ordered an immediate pursuit and arrest of the culprits.
“This is nothing but an act of brutality by heartless criminals who have no regard for human lives. I can assure everyone, the suspects can run but they will be found and made to account,” said Mene.
Anyone with information that could lead to the arrests of the suspects may contact Tsolo or Qumbu police stations or call the crime stop number 08 600 10 111.
