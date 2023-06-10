More than 300 swimmers in Durban celebrated the oceans by jumping into the sea as part of World Ocean Day. The day is about celebrating the oceans and highlighting the issues affecting them.
Durban's beaches are threatened by plastic pollution, sewage spills, E. coli and chemical spills. Durban is also faced with issues like overfishing in its coastal waters.
IN PICS | Durban swimmers commemorate World Ocean Day
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
