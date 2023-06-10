South Africa

Joburg residents warned water systems will take time to stabilise

10 June 2023 - 18:10
Hendrik Hancke Senior reporter
Joburg Water warned customers in a press statement, released on Saturday, that the restoration of Johannesburg’s affected water towers and reservoirs will take some time to fully stabilize.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Joburg Water warned customers on Saturday water towers and reservoirs in Johannesburg will take some time to fully stabilise.

The water utility added alternative water will be provided .

Some Johannesburg water systems have recovered while others are still not functioning at optimal capacity after service was disrupted at the Eikenhof pumpstation due to a power failure. 

Joburg Water said on Saturday the partial recovery is due to Rand Water's systems recovering, which was “causing a positive knock-on effect on Johannesburg water infrastructure”.

“The entity continues to prioritise alternative water supply to critical areas such as hospitals, clinics and schools to ensure essential services are not disrupted.” 

The utility also provided updated information on critically impacted Johannesburg water towers and reservoirs: 

  • The Crown Garden reservoir’s levels have increased substantially. Water is now being pumped to the tower. Should the reservoir levels sustain, the outlet will be opened at 50%. 
  • In Brixton there is a notable increase in water levels and pumping to the tower has commenced. 
  • The Honeydew reservoir and tower have recovered. 
  • Randpark Ridge and Boskop reservoirs have recovered. 
  • Improvements have been noted in both the Eagles Nest and Orlando reservoirs.
  • Pumps are running and water has been restored in Horizon, Constantia and Florida North towers.
  • Water levels at the Helderkruin reservoir are still critically low and pumping to the tower is not currently taking place.
  • The Linden 1 reservoir and tower are empty. 
  • No pumping is presently taking place at Quellerina and Waterval Towers and the systems are currently empty. 
  • Water levels in Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs remain critically low.
  • The Blairgowrie reservoir’s system is currently empty. 

The embattled water utility added that “after their network to remove air, there have been notable improvements on the flow to Alexander Park reservoir and South Hills tower”. 

“At Alexander Park reservoir great improvements were made on Saturday morning and capacity has doubled compared to Friday. There may still be low-lying areas with little to no water. 

“At the South Hills tower, water supply has improved and pumping has started. Customers in the lower zone will have water restored.”

