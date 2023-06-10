“Preliminary information indicated that the business owners coerce the community members to hand over their pension cards in return for groceries and charge them exorbitant levies on the transactions.”
In a separate incident, provincial organised crime detectives, crime intelligence and public order policing “followed up on information and pounced on two national male suspects withdrawing money at an ATM in Barkly West” last Saturday.
“Police searched the Ford Wild Track bakkie and also found a large amount of Sassa cards, ID documents and bank cards as well as an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Kock.
“The cash, cards and bakkie was seized by the police as it was allegedly used during criminal activities. All the arrested suspects were charged for contravention of the National Credit Act.”
TimesLIVE
Sassa pension cards the new diamonds for Northern Cape shop owners
Image: SA government via Twitter
Northern Cape police have arrested shop owners for possession of Sassa pension cards, bank cards and identity documents.
A joint operation, conducted by provincial organised crime detectives, the De Aar crime intelligence unit, Prieska home affairs, De Aar flying squad, police order policing and K9 units, responded to a tip-off about “suspects who were allegedly using Sassa pension cards of community members”. Provincial police spokesperson Lt-Col Sergio Kock said the multidisciplinary team conducted the operation last Saturday and Sunday.
“The teams raided several businesses in Niekerkshoop, Prieska and surrounding areas and arrested five foreign national males and confiscated Sassa cards, bank cards and identity documents inside the wholesalers and shops of the suspects,” said Kock.
Four women arrested for claiming R285,000 in Sassa grants for ‘ghost’ children
TimesLIVE
