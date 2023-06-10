"The certainty of death is the cruelest reality of life."
Celebrated broadcaster and analyst, Eusebius McKaiser's funeral is taking place today.
He passed away on Tuesday, 30 May after a suspected epileptic seizure.
Eusebius McKaiser's last podcast on TimesLIVE:
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | The funeral of Eusebius McKaiser
Image: Freddy Mavunda
