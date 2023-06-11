Couple charged with 'rape' of daughter, arrested for concealing a child's death

A Mpumalanga couple, arrested for the rape of the woman's teenage daughter, face a new charge for allegedly concealing the death of a child discovered in a shallow grave.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the girl's 43-year-old stepfather and her biological mother, 35, were charged for her rape in Pienaar.
Mdhluli said the girl's alleged rape was swept under the carpet for years, resulting in her running away from home and being taken in by a man, who also allegedly raped her.
“Some members of the community alerted the authorities during the beginning of this past week. The case was opened and the matter was investigated by the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Pienaar.”
He said the couple was arrested last week and remanded until June 14 after their first appearance.
The couple will appear on the concealment of death charge at the Kabokweni magistrate's court on Monday.
“This development comes after the remains of a child was exhumed in Pienaar at a place where the young girl was allegedly raped by her stepfather while assisted by her own biological mother.
“The news concerning the burial of a child in a shallow grave behind the shack where the family lived, surfaced as police investigators were trying to get a picture of the circumstances surrounding the girl's ordeal.
“Valuable information came forth about a child whose whereabouts was unknown. According to the investigation, people in the neighbourhood were worried sick after not seeing the child for quite a while without being notified about his death.”
Mdhluli said it led to the discovery of the child's remains last Wednesday.
“A forensic investigation is under way to establish the cause of the child's death.
“Police at this stage cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against them. So far police have learnt the parents are not South African citizens and it is believed they are originally from Mozambique without valid documentation to be in the country.”
