There have been no reports of damage or interruptions to any of the Ergo mining operations or infrastructure after an earthquake in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday morning.
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) said the earthquake’s epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM).
Ergo Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of DRDGOLD, which reclaims surface tailings dams for the recovery of gold, said the underground sections of the ERPM mine were no longer owned by DRDGOLD since a number of years ago.
“Subsequent to that there has been no underground mining activities by DRDGOLD. As Ergo does not own or operate any underground mines, the operation does not carry out any seismic monitoring. This is done by the CGS.”
Ergo Mining operations not affected by earthquake
