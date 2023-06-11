South Africa

Ergo Mining operations not affected by earthquake

11 June 2023 - 19:01
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Ergo Mining says its operations were not affected by the earthquake in Boksburg on Sunday morning. Stock pic
Ergo Mining says its operations were not affected by the earthquake in Boksburg on Sunday morning. Stock pic
Image: iStock

There have been no reports of damage or interruptions to any of the Ergo mining operations or infrastructure after an earthquake in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Sunday morning. 

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) said the earthquake’s epicentre was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine (ERPM). 

Ergo Mining, a wholly owned subsidiary of DRDGOLD, which reclaims surface tailings dams for the recovery of gold, said the underground sections of the ERPM mine were no longer owned by DRDGOLD since a number of years ago. 

“Subsequent to that there has been no underground mining activities by DRDGOLD. As Ergo does not own or operate any underground mines, the operation does not carry out any seismic monitoring. This is done by the CGS.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake

The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake that shook ...
News
9 hours ago

WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake

"Jiki-jiki 'Due to the earthquake, stage 8 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm today until further notice,'" joked one user.
News
12 hours ago

WATCH | Powerful tremor rocks Gauteng

A powerful tremor shook large parts of Gauteng during the early hours of Sunday morning
News
11 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Couple can't visit ill mother in UK because of residency wrangle in SA News
  3. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa
  4. Pain at the pump: tracking the price of petrol news
  5. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant