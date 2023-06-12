A bakkie driver was injured when the vehicle knocked over a hippopotamus on the R81 near Mooketsi, Limpopo, in the early hours of Monday morning.
According to Arrive Alive, the driver sustained moderate injuries.
"Local authorities were on the scene for assistance," it said.
It was initially reported that scores of people were rushed to a local hospital after the crash.
Bakkie driver injured after knocking down hippo in Limpopo
Image: Arrive Alive
A bakkie driver was injured when the vehicle knocked over a hippopotamus on the R81 near Mooketsi, Limpopo, in the early hours of Monday morning.
According to Arrive Alive, the driver sustained moderate injuries.
"Local authorities were on the scene for assistance," it said.
It was initially reported that scores of people were rushed to a local hospital after the crash.
Limpopo transport & community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene did not have a report yet on the incident on Monday afternoon.
"I will give a comment as soon as there is something from our control room," she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Going out klapping: Slapfighting comes to South Africa with next contest in Mbombela this weekend
Shirley Joubert, 'mom' to famous hippo Jessica, dies on same night as animal's calf
Limpopo villagers feast on dead hippo that destroyed their crops
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos