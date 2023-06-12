South Africa

Bakkie driver injured after knocking down hippo in Limpopo

12 June 2023 - 14:48
A driver of a bakkie who knocked down a hippo in Limpopo was injured.
Image: Arrive Alive

A bakkie driver was injured when the vehicle knocked over a hippopotamus on the R81 near Mooketsi, Limpopo, in the early hours of Monday morning.   

According to Arrive Alive, the driver sustained moderate injuries.  

"Local authorities were on the scene for assistance," it said.  

It was initially reported that scores of people were rushed to a local hospital after the crash.  

Limpopo transport & community safety department spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene did not have a report yet on the incident on Monday afternoon.  

"I will give a comment as soon as there is something from our control room," she said.  

TimesLIVE

