The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) in Johannesburg was robbed on Sunday night.
No animals were harmed but money, laptops and inverters were stolen between 11pm and 4am on Monday morning, the NPO said in a statement.
“This was not a quick grab-and-run break-in. They forced entry into the admin/hospital building and broke into our walk-in safe with grinders, cleaning out everything from inside.
“Our cash office in hospital reception was decimated, and the admin offices upstairs were broken into, desktop computers and valuable equipment were taken from our inspectors' department and education office.
“Our brand-new inverters and batteries are all gone. We will need your help in the coming days — but for now, we are working with the police detectives,” the organisation said.
The organisation said it was open and operating its mobile clinic in the parking area.
“Our kennel office will be open for adoptions and for handing in of stray animals,” the AACL said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Break-in blow for Animal Anti-Cruelty League
Cash and essential equipment stolen from Joburg office
Image: fottograff/123rf.com
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) in Johannesburg was robbed on Sunday night.
No animals were harmed but money, laptops and inverters were stolen between 11pm and 4am on Monday morning, the NPO said in a statement.
“This was not a quick grab-and-run break-in. They forced entry into the admin/hospital building and broke into our walk-in safe with grinders, cleaning out everything from inside.
“Our cash office in hospital reception was decimated, and the admin offices upstairs were broken into, desktop computers and valuable equipment were taken from our inspectors' department and education office.
“Our brand-new inverters and batteries are all gone. We will need your help in the coming days — but for now, we are working with the police detectives,” the organisation said.
The organisation said it was open and operating its mobile clinic in the parking area.
“Our kennel office will be open for adoptions and for handing in of stray animals,” the AACL said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Two caught stealing metal railings off Pietermaritzburg bridge
Cape Town impounds close to 2,000 cats, dogs and livestock in nine months
‘Neighbour’s’ pit bulls allegedly maul 88-year-old to death
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos