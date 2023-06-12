The KwaZulu-Natal government has congratulated the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and the province for hosting a successful and incident-free 96th edition on Sunday. This year's race was a “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
Newly elected MEC for sports, arts and culture Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulated all the runners who participated in the race, especially Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn who won the men’s and women’s categories respectively, smashing records in the process.
Dijana broke the record of 5 hours 18 minutes set by David Gatebe in 2019, while Steyn smashed the 34-year down record set by Frith van der Merwe in 1989.
Comrades Marathon supporters were jubilant, cheering and helping competitors along the way.
IN PICS | KZN puts best foot forward to host record-breaking Comrades Marathon
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
The KwaZulu-Natal government has congratulated the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and the province for hosting a successful and incident-free 96th edition on Sunday. This year's race was a “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
Newly elected MEC for sports, arts and culture Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulated all the runners who participated in the race, especially Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn who won the men’s and women’s categories respectively, smashing records in the process.
Dijana broke the record of 5 hours 18 minutes set by David Gatebe in 2019, while Steyn smashed the 34-year down record set by Frith van der Merwe in 1989.
Comrades Marathon supporters were jubilant, cheering and helping competitors along the way.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Joseph and Prudence’s love story continues at Comrades Marathon
‘I kept asking Mothibi should we go? He kept saying no’: Comrades king Dijana
Queen Gerda wins again as she smashes Frith's Comrades Down best time
Gerda versus Frith: who would have won the ultimate Comrades clash?
I felt I was carried by people screaming for me, says record-breaking Gerda
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos