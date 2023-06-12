In the early hours on Sunday, at about 2.38am, Johannesburg residents were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.
Willem Meintjes, acting executive manager at the CGS, answered questions about the recent earthquake and more seismic activities to come. Meintjes is acting manager at the council’s scientific portfolio integrated geoscience development division. He said the council is studying the recent earthquake.
Such earth movements are common in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, he added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for Geoscience answers
Image: 123RF/ enterfobay
The Council for Geoscience (CGS), which monitors seismic activities, says not all earthquakes have aftershocks, but they could occur in the next few days to weeks after the recent Gauteng quake.
Listen to the council:
In the early hours on Sunday, at about 2.38am, Johannesburg residents were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake.
Willem Meintjes, acting executive manager at the CGS, answered questions about the recent earthquake and more seismic activities to come. Meintjes is acting manager at the council’s scientific portfolio integrated geoscience development division. He said the council is studying the recent earthquake.
Such earth movements are common in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, he added.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
6 other earthquakes and tremors experienced in Gauteng over the past few years
POLL | How were you affected by the Gauteng earthquake?
Ergo Mining operations not affected by earthquake
Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos