South Africa

Man dies in house fire in Alexandra

Unattended candle suspected to be the cause

12 June 2023 - 09:45
A 67-year old-man from Alexandra died from burn wounds when his house caught fire. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

A 67-year-old man from Alexandra died on Sunday in a house fire believed to have been caused by an unattended candle. 

City of Johannesburg emergency management services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said firefighters responded to a fire incident in 17th Avenue in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg.

“On arrival the fire crew discovered a male suspected to be at age 67 succumbed due to burn wounds. He was alone in the house at the time of the incident. Disaster management, the South African Social Security Agency and the city's social development department are being contacted for further intervention. It is suspected the fire resulted from a candle,” Khumalo said. 

She said police will conduct investigations. 

“The City of Johannesburg EMS urges residents to be extra cautious when using candles, lighting sources and electrical appliances.

“They are urged not to leave lighting sources and appliances unattended. Electrical appliances should be switched off during load-shedding to avoid fires.”

TimesLIVE

