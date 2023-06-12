South Africa

NPA withdraws charges against Nomzamo shooting accused

12 June 2023 - 17:49
Mdlalose's Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto, where 16 people were shot dead. File photo.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
Image: Phathu Luvhengo

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn criminal charges against all six accused in the Nomzamo tavern shooting incident where 16 people were killed on July 14 last year . 

NPA spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said on Monday this was after thorough analysis of the contents of the dockets related to the tavern shooting incidents around Kliptown and Orlando.

Six men were arrested and appeared at the Orlando magistrate’s court on charges related to the 16 deaths when unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons, said Mjonondwane.

“The state will continue with prosecution against Lepolesa Moshoeshoe on attempted murder charges in a Doornkop docket registered in September 2021 and Thembinkosi Kiviet on a murder charge registered with Orlando police in April 2022.”

The NPA concluded that there were no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not carried out due to witnesses fearing for their lives or losing their lives, she added.



