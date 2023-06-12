Sophiatown police have launched an investigation into the death of a young girl who was found dead in a street in Westbury.
The incident happened on Friday night, apparently after the 12-year-old was last seen playing in a yard.
Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “On Friday night police were called to a shooting incident in Westbury. On arrival they found a young girl lying in a pool of blood in the street.
“The victim was transported to hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.”
Community and religious leader pastor Jefferson Johnson said the girl was a pupil at Newclare Primary School.
Nevhuhulwi confirmed a murder case was being investigated and no suspects had been arrested.
The shooting comes months after police minister Bheki Cele announced an intervention in Westbury following a wave of violence that claimed two lives and left 11 injured.
Cele announced the launch of a “mini programme” to tackle the issues plaguing the gang-ridden area, including a plan to deal with gun violence.
TimesLIVE
Police investigate murder case after death of girl, 12, in Westbury
Image: Gareth Wilson
