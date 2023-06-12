South Africa

Police investigate murder case after death of girl, 12, in Westbury

12 June 2023 - 00:00
Police are investigating a murder case after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Westbury on Friday. File photo.
Police are investigating a murder case after a 12-year-old girl was fatally shot in Westbury on Friday. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Sophiatown police have launched an investigation into the death of a young girl who was found dead in a street in Westbury. 

The incident happened on Friday night, apparently after the 12-year-old was last seen playing in a yard.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said: “On Friday night police were called to a shooting incident in Westbury. On arrival they found a young girl lying in a pool of blood in the street.

“The victim was transported to hospital where she unfortunately succumbed to her injuries.”

Community and religious leader pastor Jefferson Johnson said the girl was a pupil at Newclare Primary School.

Nevhuhulwi confirmed a murder case was being investigated and no suspects had been arrested.

The shooting comes months after police minister Bheki Cele announced an intervention in Westbury following a wave of violence that claimed two lives and left 11 injured.

Cele announced the launch of a “mini programme” to tackle the issues plaguing the gang-ridden area, including a plan to deal with gun violence.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

We can’t celebrate anything here, says Mawela as crime rises in Gauteng

There is something broken in the SAPS, but we will continue to do our best, says top cop
News
2 months ago

Four arrests in Westbury as drugs, illegal gun seized by police

Four suspects have been arrested for being in possession of an unlicensed firearm, ammunition and drugs in Westbury, where police have deployed extra ...
News
3 months ago

WATCH | Cele vows to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with gangsters as residents decry neglect in Westbury

Residents speak of feeling marginalised and forgotten by leaders
News
3 months ago

LISTEN | Listen to our cries, anguished Westbury residents tell crime imbizo

Residents shared their pain during a ministerial crime prevention imbizo that took place at the Westbury recreational hall on Tuesday morning.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  3. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  4. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  5. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng
Ramaphosa visits 'dismal' Rooiwal waste water plant