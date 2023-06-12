South Africa

Preliminary Comrades stats show no deaths, 20 hospitalised

12 June 2023 - 16:01
No deaths have been recorded among runners who took part in the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
No deaths have been recorded among runners who took part in the 2023 Comrades Marathon.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

While 20 Comrades Marathon athletes have been admitted to hospital, no deaths were recorded.

This is according to preliminary statistics Comrades Marathon Association race doctor Jeremy Boulter provided to TimesLIVE on Monday, a day after the ultra-marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Last year, runners were shocked by the death of athletes Phakamile Ntshiza and Mzameleni Mthembu, both in their 40s.

Boulter had warned athletes not to run if they were sick two weeks before the race.

He said 350 athletes were attended to at the medical tent at the finish.

Fifty-one runners, 24 at the finish and 27 on the route, were taken to hospital.

“Twenty were admitted to hospital and all are doing well.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Comrades is a drug that keeps them coming back

Comrades veteran Pat Fisher surely holds the record for the strangest supplement taken during this unique ultra-marathon — accidentally consuming her ...
Sport
1 day ago

IN PICS AND VIDEO | What Comrades is all about

Gerda Steyn and Tete Dijana ran superb races to win the men's and women's Comrades Marathon categories in record times, but as usual there was drama, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Joseph and Prudence’s love story continues at Comrades Marathon

Joseph Ndlovu crossed the Comrades Marathon finish line as a married man on Sunday.
News
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tina Joemat-Pettersson's sons break their silence about her death South Africa
  2. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  3. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  4. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  5. Smart meter load management pilot launched — here's the areas that will get it ... South Africa

Latest Videos

CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video
CCTV captures earthquake in Gauteng