Two off-duty police sergeants were shot dead in separate incidents 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
One was sprayed with bullets while driving and the other in an apparent robbery.
“In one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
“Meanwhile, at 6pm another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related. The police sergeant was working at Nyanga SAPS.”
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Bongani Maqashalala said: “The two police officials were in the prime of their lives. They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape. As the management of SAPS we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers.”
Two murder dockets are under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Two off-duty police sergeants shot dead 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha
Image: 123RF/parilovv
Two off-duty police sergeants were shot dead in separate incidents 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
One was sprayed with bullets while driving and the other in an apparent robbery.
“In one incident, a 36-year-old police sergeant based at the Elsies River police station was driving in Solomon Tshuku Street in Site C at approximately 5.30pm when a gunman approached the vehicle he was driving and fired several shots at the driver,” said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“He was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
“Meanwhile, at 6pm another police sergeant was shot while he was with friends at Mandela Park by yet-to-be identified gunmen in an incident suspected to be robbery related. The police sergeant was working at Nyanga SAPS.”
Acting provincial police commissioner Maj-Gen Bongani Maqashalala said: “The two police officials were in the prime of their lives. They still had a lot to offer to the communities of the Western Cape. As the management of SAPS we will continue to keep the bereaved families in our thoughts and prayers.”
Two murder dockets are under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Two 'truck hijackers' bust for murder of Free State cop who traced them and vehicle
Eastern Cape manhunt for eight fugitives who shot dead five men on N2
Alleged underworld boss Jerome Booysen’s son wounded in shooting
Police blow their own trumpet after band members put brakes on 'hijacker'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos