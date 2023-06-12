South Africa

Water woes continue in parts of Joburg after another City Power substation is destroyed by fire

12 June 2023 - 00:00
A transformer substation in Brixton caught fire on Sunday night.
Image: Twitter: CityPowerJhb

Johannesburg Water has warned its water system will be affected after the Brixton transformer substation was gutted by a fire. 

On Sunday City Power confirmed thes transformer was destroyed by fire with the cause yet to be established.

Johannesburg Water as a result said pumping from the Brixton reservoir to the Brixton tower will be affected. 

“This will affect the water supply to Brixton reservoir and tower zones. A pumping unit is being organised for Helen Joseph Hospital.”

Areas that receive water from the Brixton reservoir and tower zones are Brixton, Mayfair, Hursthill, Jan Hofmeyer, Melville and Auckland Park. 

Last week several areas in the city experienced water supply challenges, after a fire at a City Power substation in Soweto. 

On Sunday Johannesburg Water said some systems had not recovered fully as Rand Water systems are in recovery after the outage last week. 

TimesLIVE

