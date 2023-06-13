On the recent promulgation of the sections of the Legal Practice Act which deal with the appeals processes, Desai said there were delays in the appointment of an appeals process.
Legal services ombud cautions about 'crumbling of ethics' among lawyers
Image: 123RF/EVGENYI LASTOCHKIN
The legal services ombud has raised concerns about the “crumbling of legal ethics” among lawyers.
On Tuesday, judge Siraj Desai gave an update on the progress his office has made and how the promulgation of the sections of the Legal Practice Act that deal with the appeals process has affected his work.
“There are very many instances of breaches by attorneys which appear in the public domain. I am deeply concerned that there is a crumbling of observing legal ethics in the practice by lawyers,” he said.
Desai said this not only affected the work of the organisation but how legal processes unfolded in courts.
“It is important that all practitioners observe decorum in our courts and project the image of the profession. It is a vital core of democratic practices that justice not simply is a judgment delivered but the process of judging is made an acceptable norm,” he said.
In his update, Desai said the recently founded office was intended to be an independent entity and hoped it would be entirely independent in the next 12 months.
“The ombud is created by statute and the most important part of its work is set out in section 46 of the legal practice act. The first object is that the ombud has to protect and promote the public interest in relation to the handling of legal services as contemplated in this act,” said Desai.
He said the second important aspect was to ensure the fair, efficient and effective investigation of complaints of alleged misconduct against legal practitioners.
“What is clear is that the ombuds has wide investigative powers to ensure that justice is efficient, that it's fair and, most importantly, the interests of the public are protected in as far as justice is concerned,” said Desai.
