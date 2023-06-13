South Africa

LISTEN | Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s five demands

13 June 2023 - 18:17
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)
Image: Brenton Geach

During her release of audio “evidence” alleging a solicited bribe, suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane laid down demands that include an immediate halt to the inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Listen to her demand:

Mkhwebane called on “all freedom-loving South Africans to rise in one voice” and support her demands, saying the inquiry is a deliberate waste of taxpayers' money and President Cyril Ramaphosa has abused his power.

Mkhwebane also demanded that deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka release the report about the theft at Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm.

Section 94 parliamentary committee chair and National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula were not left out in the demands.

She made five demands before playing audio clips allegedly recorded by her husband David Skosana in conversation with late minister Tina Joemat-Pettersson, who she alleges tried to solicit a R600,000 bribe from her husband to make the inquiry “go away”.

Mkhwebane was suspended last year.

TimesLIVE

LISTEN | ‘Biggest corruption scandal’: Mkhwebane releases much-anticipated audio recordings

Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released audio recording evidence allegedly implicating section 194 committee chair Richard Dyantyi, ...
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media on Tuesday on allegations of bribery by some members of the section 194 ...
News
6 hours ago

Ethics committee warns Mkhwebane: Don't release audio evidence of bribery

Parliament’s ethics committee has warned suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane not to make public the alleged 'bribery' audio recordings
Politics
8 hours ago

Mkhwebane blames PPSA for delays as section 194 inquiry changes way forward

Parliament's section 194 inquiry committee has amended procedures after another delay, which suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane blames on ...
Politics
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  3. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  4. Mystery surrounds suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case News
  5. Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video