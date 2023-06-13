South Africa

Private security recovers large cache of ammunition in Verulam, KZN

13 June 2023 - 11:21
Some of the ammunition found in Verulam on Monday night.
Image: Reaction Unit SA

A tip-off led a team of private security officers to a large cache of live ammunition in Verulam, north of Durban, on Monday night.

Prem Balram, spokesperson for Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said they received information about the sale of ammunition and arms in Trenance Park.

“Officers who were in the area were immediately dispatched and searched the location.”

He said while no suspects were found, the team searched the vicinity and recovered “a 25l bucket filled with boxes of live 9mm, 40-calibre, rifle and shotgun ammunition.”

In total 1,850 rounds were recovered.

Balram said the cache was handed to the police.

Vigilantism a contributing factor to spike in murders in Limpopo

A record number of murders in Limpopo are the result of vigilantism, Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe said on Friday.
News
4 days ago

“Sniffer dogs were brought to the scene to search,” he said.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TimesLIVE recently reported that fewer than 47,500 rounds of ammunition of the more than 1.2-million units looted from a Durban container depot during the July 2021 unrest have been recovered.  

In a parliamentary response police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said 17 people have appeared in court for the theft of ammunition. However, police have not recovered most of the cache. 

Experts said there is little doubt the stolen ammunition has flooded the black market and is likely to be used by “a variety of criminals”.

TimesLIVE

