University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe has resigned, according to chair of the institution's council Kuseni Dlamini.
In an internal communication widely shared on social media, Dlamini said: “I am writing to inform you that the vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Tawana Kupe, has resigned from his position with effect from 31 July 2023. The university has accepted his decision to resign. His term was scheduled to conclude in January 2024.”
He said “appropriate interim arrangements” will help “facilitate the smooth functioning of the institution”.
“We all remain committed to upholding the university's mission, values and long-term objectives ... On behalf of the council, I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing vice-chancellor and principal for his contributions to UP during his tenure,” said Dlamini.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Tawana Kupe resigns as University of Pretoria vice-chancellor
Image: Supplied
University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe has resigned, according to chair of the institution's council Kuseni Dlamini.
In an internal communication widely shared on social media, Dlamini said: “I am writing to inform you that the vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Tawana Kupe, has resigned from his position with effect from 31 July 2023. The university has accepted his decision to resign. His term was scheduled to conclude in January 2024.”
He said “appropriate interim arrangements” will help “facilitate the smooth functioning of the institution”.
“We all remain committed to upholding the university's mission, values and long-term objectives ... On behalf of the council, I would like to express my gratitude to the outgoing vice-chancellor and principal for his contributions to UP during his tenure,” said Dlamini.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Combating the great resignation
Multimillionaire vice-chancellors deserve every cent, say varsities
TAWANA KUPE | Everyone loses out if the media don’t grow with the times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos