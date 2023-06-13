South Africa

WATCH | Suspended public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs media

13 June 2023 - 12:57 By TimesLIVE

Suspended public protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane is briefing the media on Tuesday on allegations of bribery by some members of the section 194 enquiry looking into her fitness to hold office.

LISTEN | ‘Biggest corruption scandal’: Mkhwebane releases much-anticipated audio recordings

