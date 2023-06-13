WATCH | The touching reason Gauteng health MEC celebrated her birthday at Pholosong Hospital

“When I arrived, I saw a beautiful hospital. My heart melted because [of all] the negative experiences at some institutions I visited. I [ came to the paediatric ward and when I arrived at the door, I saw this little girl they were feeding and I wanted to find out what was happening with her.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
A touching encounter with an abandoned girl at Pholosong Hospital was among the reasons that prompted Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko to celebrate her birthday at the facility.
Nkomo-Ralehoko spent the better part of Tuesday at the healthcare facility in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni, where she danced, played and lavished gifts on young patients in a brightly-coloured refurbished ward. The MEC's l birthday was on June 8.
Hospital staff and community leaders heaped praise on the MEC for her role at the helm of the department.
Nkomo-Ralehoko hailed the hospital for being a shining example compared to most of the province's ailing healthcare facilities.
Because of this, the MEC challenged officials there to take this one step further and renovate the paediatric ward in time for her birthday celebration.
During the same visit, she encountered a toddler whose heartbreaking circumstances moved her.
“When I arrived, I saw a beautiful hospital. My heart melted because [of all] the negative experiences at some institutions I visited. I [ came to the paediatric ward and when I arrived at the door, I saw this little girl they were feeding and I wanted to find out what was happening with her.
“ The child has been at the hospital for the past two years. She was abandoned by her parents. They don't know the mother or father and they are taking care of her as a child of the hospital. She is not the only one, as 99% of the children here are from that background. They have been abandoned.
“What I've done is to tell the CEO, in two months' time, it will be my birthday. I want you to make sure this ward accommodates the children until other processes the government follows kick in. They clothe them, feed them and take care of them and their health. That's why I was touched.”
Nkomo-Ralehoko's visit coincided with the unveiling of the renovated ward, which will be officially opened in three weeks' time.
This is part of an ongoing campaign to refurbish paediatric and neonatal wards in the province's hospitals to make them “decent” for young patients.
The MEC said she was also pushing for mental healthcare wards at hospitals.
“It is because of the increasing number of mental healthcare patients at hospitals. Everywhere I go, I find wards are full of people who are not well and one of the major issues is acute mental health. Some have been there for months and we don't have a place to take them,” she said.
Last month the department unveiled a newly renovated ward at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Tshwane.
