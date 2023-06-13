Weather warning as brolly-flipping cold fronts hit two provinces
Heavy downpours, big waves and damaging winds are forecast for the Cape metropole as cold fronts are set to sweep across the Western and Northern Cape on Wednesday.
“This will cause daytime temperatures to drop significantly. Maximum temperatures may be below 10°C in places over Namakwa district of the Northern Cape and interior of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape throughout the week,” said the SA Weather service in its forecast.
“General windy conditions will accompany the cold and wet weather.”
Yellow level 2 & 6 warning for disruptive rain is expected over the Western Cape. Valid from 14-06-2023 @ 00:00 SAST until 15-06-2023 @ 24:00 SAST. pic.twitter.com/MtrSZ3CAx6— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 13, 2023
Cape Town disaster risk management said an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall had been issued for the metro on Wednesday and Thursday, which could lead to flooded roads and settlements.
Disruptive coastal winds and damaging waves were expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Thursday.
“The city’s disaster risk management centre and related city departments and external role players are on standby, in the event of any flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur.
“Until now, there have not been too many notable weather-related impacts, but we are expecting heavy rainfall in the next 24-36 hours,” said disaster risk management.
A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds was issued for the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.
TimesLIVE
