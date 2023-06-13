Weather warning as brolly-flipping cold fronts hit two provinces

Cape Town disaster risk management said an orange level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall had been issued for the metro on Wednesday and Thursday, which could lead to flooded roads and settlements.

Disruptive coastal winds and damaging waves were expected along the coast between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay until Thursday.

“The city’s disaster risk management centre and related city departments and external role players are on standby, in the event of any flooding or other weather-related impacts that may occur.

“Until now, there have not been too many notable weather-related impacts, but we are expecting heavy rainfall in the next 24-36 hours,” said disaster risk management.

A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds was issued for the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.