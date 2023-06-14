Four men have been arrested in connection with the brutal killings of 13 people who were stripped and set alight in a "drug den" in Pietermaritzburg last month.
Provincial police said the suspects were arrested on Tuesday.
It is alleged a group of heavily armed men stormed an RDP house in KwaMpande on May 14 and set it alight.
Eight people were burnt to death, while others succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Another dead body was found with burn wounds in bushes a short distance from the scene
KZN police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the matter was being handled by the serious violent crime unit.
"Investigations are continuing, with the team not ruling out the possibility of more arrests. The four suspects will [appear in] court soon,” he said.
When visiting the area, TimesLIVE was told the house belonged to a "drug dealer", with "addicts visiting the property to buy and smoke whoonga capsules".
A survivor said there were about 18 people in the house at the time of the incident, all of whom were smoking.
The man, who was seriously injured, said the "dealer" left the house after telling the occupants he felt something bad was about to happen.
He said about five minutes later, five men armed with guns, pangas and batons walked in claiming to be police officers.
They had a list of names, including that of the "dealer", but none of them were there, he added.
“They said they don’t want drugs being sold in this house any more," said the man, adding that those who couldn't escape were butchered with pangas and beaten. Thereafter, they were ordered to undress and were locked into a tiny bathroom.
"They poured petrol all over and set it alight. We screamed for help and those who were at the door were already burning,” he said.
Four arrested for deaths of 13 people in KZN 'drug den' blaze
Image: 123RF/Thuansak Srilao
