South Africa

Independent Media announces voluntary severance packages

Company says move aimed at mitigating against future job losses

14 June 2023 - 12:31
Staff of Iqbal Survé's Independent Media were served another shock with the company's announcement of voluntary severance packages. File photo.
Staff of Iqbal Survé's Independent Media were served another shock with the company's announcement of voluntary severance packages. File photo.
Image: Phil Magakoe

Two months after Independent Media employees were slapped with salary cuts, as well as the recent closure of the Pretoria News, the embattled media company has announced voluntary severance packages “to mitigate future job losses”.

This was communicated to staff via e-mail from company CEO Takudzwa Hove on Tuesday. 

As a result of the business finding itself in a difficult position due to a number of factors that have affected the print and media industry, all of which have been communicated to you over the past few months, the company wishes to inform staff that we will be opening VSPs (voluntary severance packages),” Hove said.

“The following criteria will be taken into consideration for all VSP applications: whether the business can function optimally without the position of the applicant; whether the position is a critical or core part of the business structure; whether the loss of the applicant will negatively impact the business; and the experience and skills of the applicant.”

The company gave staff interested in applying for the first phase until June 23 to submit their applications and said this round would last until July 7. 

“Should the business for any reason not make this deadline, we will endeavour to communicate with all applicants directly,” he said.

Two employees confirmed the authenticity of the letter to TimesLIVE, saying it was sent out to all staff members. One employee said the letter took staff by surprise despite the ongoing turmoil at the company. The other said the announcement did not affect the company's digital division IOL News.

In April, the company announced the closure of several flagship newspapers, including the Pretoria News, after the merger of these papers with other titles. The Pretoria News merged with The Star, while the weekend editions of the Argus merged, as did the Saturday and Sunday editions of Isolezwe.

Just a month earlier, staff were told they would only be paid 75% of their salaries, with “the balance of 25%” set to be paid later on in the month.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

PIC sunk in dodgy dealings

The bizarre settlement with Ayo over its R4.3bn investment is just the latest in a series of red lights at the institution that manages R2.5-trillion ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 months ago

PSA demands details of 'secretive' court settlement between PIC and Ayo

The Public Servants Association says it rejects the secretive deal between the Public Investment Corporation and Ayo Technology Solutions and demands ...
News
2 months ago

Independent Media staff slapped with last-minute, 25% salary 'deferment'

Independent media staff woke to the shocking news on Friday that they would only be paid 75% of their salary, with the other 25% being "advised" ...
News
2 months ago

PIC and Ayo reach settlement in battle over 'positive misrepresentations' on R4.3bn investment

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and AYO Technology Solutions have reached a settlement over "positive misrepresentations" that led to a ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa
  5. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video