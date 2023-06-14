South Africa

Man convicted of raping two teenagers in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni

14 June 2023 - 20:35 By TimesLIVE
The Pretoria high court has convicted a Mozambican who raped two teenagers in Ekurhuleni on separate occasions. File photo.
The Pretoria high court has convicted a Mozambican who raped two teenagers in Ekurhuleni on separate occasions. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni has convicted Mozambican Anselma George Mahumane of raping two teenage girls and for kidnapping and assault.

Mahumane, 35, committed the offences in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.   

“On December 4 2013, a 13-year-old girl was walking home to Tsakane Extension 1 when she was approached by Mahumane at an open space near the fire station.   

“He overpowered, strangled and raped her while she was unconscious, and then left her lying on the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

On December 3 2016, Mahumane raped a 16-year-old-girl after threatening her with a knife. The rape was committed by Mahumane and two other men who have not been traced. 

Mahumane was arrested but was released in April 2017 after the magistrate refused to remand him in custody while the court waited for outstanding DNA evidence, and the matter was struck off the roll.

“However, Mahumane was rearrested in 2020 after he committed another rape and was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment in July 2021.”

Mahumane had pleaded not guilty to the two rapes and claimed he was in a relationship with the 16-year-old complainant.   

“However, state advocate Salome Scheepers led evidence that proved that Muhumane raped the two teenagers and therefore was able to prove the state case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mahumane said. 

The case was postponed until August 30 for sentencing proceedings. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Ninth suspect in Thabo Bester escape case appears in court

The ninth suspect arrested in connection with Thabo Bester's prison escape made a brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Four out of five MUT murder suspects abandon bail

Four out of five suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology electrical engineering ...
News
1 day ago

Three men hired by wife to kill her cop husband get jail for life

Three men who were hired by a woman to kill her husband have been sentenced.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa
  5. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video