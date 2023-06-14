South Africa

‘SIU has no power to investigate Mabuyane’, court hears

Specialist unit wrongly seeking to expand ambit of Fort Hare probe, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi argues

14 June 2023 - 11:29 By Ziyanda Zweni

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s lawyer has argued the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has no power to investigate him in relation to his application to study at the University of Fort Hare, “whether or not my client is implicated in wrongdoing”...

