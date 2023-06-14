WATCH | Taxi driver stripped of operating licence after wild chase in George

“The incident, involving a high-speed chase, was video captured by a passenger inside the vehicle and went viral on social media. The [regulatory authority] also received complaints from George municipal traffic services and the provincial taxi registrar regarding the driver’s contemptuous behaviour,” said Mackenzie.
“Our mobility department called an inquiry into the matter, which allowed the complainants and the taxi operator to present what transpired on that day. This decisive action supports our commitment to ensure safer roads for commuters and serious consequences for those who put people's lives at risk.”
Mackenzie said the driver was stopped at the checkpoint, but refused to open windows or doors to engage traffic officials.
“After making a call on his mobile phone, he drove off, with municipal traffic officers in pursuit. The high-speed chase ended on the Thembalethu bridge, where traffic was gridlocked. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran off into the residential area,” said Mackenzie.
“In his attempt to get away, he drove into oncoming traffic and disregarded several stop and other traffic signs. In the video, passengers can be heard screaming, praying and begging the driver to stop, but he ignored these impassioned pleas. He was later arrested.
“Upon further inspection, officials found a copy of the operator card was displayed with incorrect information. The vehicle was also off-route. This type of route invasion is one of the main reasons for conflict and instability in the public transport industry.”
Mackenzie said the inquiry outcome was formally communicated to the minibus taxi operator on Monday.
Acting provincial regulatory authority chairperson Fadhiel Jattiem confirmed the operating licence was cancelled.
“The ... approach is to first correct the behaviour of operators and drivers,” said Jattiem. “However, in certain cases, extreme statutory powers [are required] to set a good precedent for the Western Cape and to ensure passengers are treated with respect and courtesy. We have a duty to rid the system of operators and drivers who refuse to comply with the law and actively make our roads more dangerous for everyone.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
WATCH | Taxi driver stripped of operating licence after wild chase in George
Image: Screenshot/@pmcafrica/Twitter
A minibus taxi driver filmed by panic-stricken passengers while he tried to evade pursuing traffic officers during a high-speed chase into oncoming traffic has lost his operating licence.
Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie confirmed the licence cancellation on Wednesday after a lengthy investigation. Footage of the chase through the streets of George on April 14 went viral on social media.
Mackenzie said his department’s regulatory entity was inundated with complaints “of a minibus taxi driver endangering the lives of passengers and other road users while attempting to escape traffic officials at a routine checkpoint.
“The incident, involving a high-speed chase, was video captured by a passenger inside the vehicle and went viral on social media. The [regulatory authority] also received complaints from George municipal traffic services and the provincial taxi registrar regarding the driver’s contemptuous behaviour,” said Mackenzie.
“Our mobility department called an inquiry into the matter, which allowed the complainants and the taxi operator to present what transpired on that day. This decisive action supports our commitment to ensure safer roads for commuters and serious consequences for those who put people's lives at risk.”
Mackenzie said the driver was stopped at the checkpoint, but refused to open windows or doors to engage traffic officials.
“After making a call on his mobile phone, he drove off, with municipal traffic officers in pursuit. The high-speed chase ended on the Thembalethu bridge, where traffic was gridlocked. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran off into the residential area,” said Mackenzie.
“In his attempt to get away, he drove into oncoming traffic and disregarded several stop and other traffic signs. In the video, passengers can be heard screaming, praying and begging the driver to stop, but he ignored these impassioned pleas. He was later arrested.
“Upon further inspection, officials found a copy of the operator card was displayed with incorrect information. The vehicle was also off-route. This type of route invasion is one of the main reasons for conflict and instability in the public transport industry.”
Mackenzie said the inquiry outcome was formally communicated to the minibus taxi operator on Monday.
Acting provincial regulatory authority chairperson Fadhiel Jattiem confirmed the operating licence was cancelled.
“The ... approach is to first correct the behaviour of operators and drivers,” said Jattiem. “However, in certain cases, extreme statutory powers [are required] to set a good precedent for the Western Cape and to ensure passengers are treated with respect and courtesy. We have a duty to rid the system of operators and drivers who refuse to comply with the law and actively make our roads more dangerous for everyone.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Western Cape taxi driver gets stiff sentence for attack on traffic cop
'Cops moonlighting as taxis bosses will be prosecuted': Western Cape police warn
Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos