The Shoprite Group is the latest to offer unemployed youths early careers ahead of Youth Day on Friday.
Unemployed and unskilled South African youths aged 18 to 34 are invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.
Through its retail readiness programme, the group said the seven-week programme will equip unemployed young people with the basic skills needed to work in a retail environment or start their own business.
How can I apply?
To apply for one of the group’s youth development programmes, you must do one of the following:
- Send a WhatsApp to 087 240 5709 and select Job Opportunities.
- Visit the website.
- Submit your CV at the nearest Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket.
What do participants receive?
On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive NQF level 3 part-qualifications.
The group said learners also receive 12 months on-the-job training at in-store service departments.
“On successful completion of the retail readiness programme or YES Initiative, many learners are offered the opportunity to join the group, with 1,427 currently doing so,” it said.
What you need to know about Youth Day employment initiatives
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
The Shoprite Group is the latest to offer unemployed youths early careers ahead of Youth Day on Friday.
Unemployed and unskilled South African youths aged 18 to 34 are invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes.
Through its retail readiness programme, the group said the seven-week programme will equip unemployed young people with the basic skills needed to work in a retail environment or start their own business.
How can I apply?
To apply for one of the group’s youth development programmes, you must do one of the following:
What do participants receive?
On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive NQF level 3 part-qualifications.
The group said learners also receive 12 months on-the-job training at in-store service departments.
“On successful completion of the retail readiness programme or YES Initiative, many learners are offered the opportunity to join the group, with 1,427 currently doing so,” it said.
Electoral Commission warns of job scams
8,000 jobs in Gauteng
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government will advertise “8,000 new jobs for youth” to apply for on Youth Day.
Lesufi said Gauteng is “filling all vacant and funded permanent jobs across all departments within the Gauteng provincial government as we open opportunities for all”.
“Our mission is to crush unemployment and hopelessness in our province.”
Lesufi said the link for applications will only be accessible on Friday to see what positions are open and when.
“Gauteng is a youthful province with almost 30%, or 5.8-million, of the country's youth population residing in the province. About 2.2-million of this population is unemployed,” he said.
How do I apply?
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Scam alert! — Shoprite is not offering Sassa loans
Stop paying for tenders and jobs: ANC KZN says Siboniso Duma’s name is being used in online scams
Don't fall for this scam offering 'trainee traffic officer' jobs in Cape Town
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos