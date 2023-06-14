South Africa

What you need to know about Youth Day employment initiatives

14 June 2023 - 12:45
Unemployed and unskilled South African youths aged 18 to 34 are invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes operated by the Shoprite Group. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

The Shoprite Group is the latest to offer unemployed youths early careers ahead of Youth Day on Friday. 

Unemployed and unskilled South African youths aged 18 to 34 are invited to apply for specialist training and educational programmes. 

Through its retail readiness programme, the group said the seven-week programme will equip unemployed young people with the basic skills needed to work in a retail environment or start their own business. 

How can I apply? 

To apply for one of the group’s youth development programmes, you must do one of the following:

  • Send a WhatsApp to 087 240 5709 and select Job Opportunities.
  • Visit the website.
  • Submit your CV at the nearest Shoprite, Checkers or Usave supermarket.

What do participants receive?

On successful completion of the programme, participants will receive NQF level 3 part-qualifications.   

The group said learners also receive 12 months on-the-job training at in-store service departments. 

“On successful completion of the retail readiness programme or YES Initiative, many learners are offered the opportunity to join the group, with 1,427 currently doing so,” it said.

Electoral Commission warns of job scams

The IEC said fraudsters were using online job advertisement websites in the name of the organisation to obtain personal information from unsuspecting ...
News
4 days ago

8,000 jobs in Gauteng

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the provincial government will advertise “8,000 new jobs for youth” to apply for on Youth Day.

Lesufi said Gauteng is “filling all vacant and funded permanent jobs across all departments within the Gauteng provincial government as we open opportunities for all”.

“Our mission is to crush unemployment and hopelessness in our province.”

Lesufi said the link for applications will only be accessible on Friday to see what positions are open and when. 

“Gauteng is a youthful province with almost 30%, or 5.8-million, of the country's youth population residing in the province. About 2.2-million of this population is unemployed,” he said.

How do I apply? 

  • If you are a first-time applicant on the Gauteng government jobs portal, register and create a profile. 
  • If you are an existing user, log in to the Gauteng government jobs portal with your details. 
  • Make sure your CV is complete before applying. 
  • Select the job you wish to apply for, read the requirements and follow the instructions. 
  • Make sure you attach copies of the required documents. 
  • Answer criteria questions honestly and truthfully as your uploaded documents will serve as proof you meet the minimum requirements. 
  • Make sure you submit the job application before the closing date on July 14. 

