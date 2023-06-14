Workers at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, will continue their strike until their demands are met.
The workers downed tools last week after a deadlock in wage negotiations that have been going on for the past three months.
The employer has put a 5.7% offer on the table, while workers demand 7%.
The workers, who include academics, cleaners, gardeners and security personnel, are affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association (APSA), the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institutions Union.
APSA general-secretary Boitumelo Senokoane said their demands remain:
- a 7% salary increase;
- five days' leave in cash; and
- a R3,000 one-off “sweetener” for all workers.
Worker strike at Sefako Makgatho University continues
Image: Supplied
Workers at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, will continue their strike until their demands are met.
The workers downed tools last week after a deadlock in wage negotiations that have been going on for the past three months.
The employer has put a 5.7% offer on the table, while workers demand 7%.
The workers, who include academics, cleaners, gardeners and security personnel, are affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association (APSA), the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institutions Union.
APSA general-secretary Boitumelo Senokoane said their demands remain:
Tawana Kupe resigns as University of Pretoria vice-chancellor
University spokesperson Dr Lusani Netshitomboni confirmed the strike was continuing.
“The university management remains committed to finding a resolution to the impasse,” said Netshitomboni.
The effect of the strike on university operations has been minimal, he said. “This has largely been because of the measures put in place to protect the university’s academic and other institutional activities and programmes.”
Exams started on Monday and are continuing.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
‘SIU has no power to investigate Mabuyane’, court hears
Tributes pour in after death of accomplished theatre artist and teacher Kline Smith
Sefako Makgatho varsity students suspended after NSFAS protests
Fort Hare University 'a continental asset' that must be protected
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos