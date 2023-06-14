South Africa

Worker strike at Sefako Makgatho University continues

14 June 2023 - 11:11
Sefako Makgatho University workers say they will continue with their strike until their demands are met. File photo.
Sefako Makgatho University workers say they will continue with their strike until their demands are met. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Workers at the Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University in Ga-Rankuwa, Tshwane, will continue their strike until their demands are met.

The workers downed tools last week after a deadlock in wage negotiations that have been going on for the past three months. 

The employer has put a 5.7% offer on the table, while workers demand 7%.

The workers, who include academics, cleaners, gardeners and security personnel, are affiliated to the Academic and Professional Staff Association (APSA), the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union and the South African Parastatal and Tertiary Institutions Union.

APSA general-secretary Boitumelo Senokoane said their demands remain:

  • a 7% salary increase;
  • five days' leave in cash; and
  • a R3,000 one-off “sweetener” for all workers.

 

Tawana Kupe resigns as University of Pretoria vice-chancellor

University of Pretoria vice-chancellor Tawana Kupe has resigned, according to chair of the institution's council Kuseni Dlamini.
News
21 hours ago

University spokesperson Dr Lusani Netshitomboni confirmed the strike was continuing.

“The university management remains committed to finding a resolution to the impasse,” said Netshitomboni.

The effect of the strike on university operations has been minimal, he said. “This has largely been because of the measures put in place to protect the university’s academic and other institutional activities and programmes.”

Exams started on Monday and are continuing.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘SIU has no power to investigate Mabuyane’, court hears

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC has argued the Special Investigating Unit has no power to investigate him in ...
News
1 hour ago

Tributes pour in after death of accomplished theatre artist and teacher Kline Smith

The man behind the University of KwaZulu-Natal's tagline “inspiring greatness”, Kline Smith, has died.
News
1 day ago

Sefako Makgatho varsity students suspended after NSFAS protests

The students at the health sciences university barricaded the entrances to the campus this week because of outstanding NSFAS allowances.
News
2 months ago

Fort Hare University 'a continental asset' that must be protected

"People who treat education as a cattle auction or brothel and think everything in life is for sale have a right to build their own universities ...
Ideas
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Gauteng earthquake: Why it happened, what more to expect — Council for ... South Africa
  3. I paid millions to work with 'Oprah Winfrey' — How celebrity Dr Pashy was ... South Africa
  4. WATCH | South coast town's raw sewage spills down the streets, into the river ... South Africa
  5. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video