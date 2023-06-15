'Don’t waste our time, just go'- Calls for Dyantyi to step down split social media

Calls for Qubudile Dyantyi, chair of the committee inquiring into Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, to step down continue amid claims by the suspended public protector.
Mkhwebane has accused Dyantyi and ANC MPs Pemmy Majodina and the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson of bribery, extortion and corruption.
At a media briefing in Johannesburg this week, Mkhwebane released audio which she said proved Joemat-Pettersson was negotiating with her husband, David Skosana, for a bribe to have the inquiry “go away”. She said Dantyi was involved in this.
The recording was not completely audible and not everything said by the two people talking in it could be heard.
On social media after its release, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa called for Dyantyi to step down.
“Don’t waste our time, just go. Let your party substitute you. We can’t wait for law-enforcement agencies,” Holomisa said.
The EFF and ATM made similar calls, saying the bribery allegations tainted the inquiry's reputation.
Ethics committee warns Mkhwebane: Don't release audio evidence of bribery
This week Dyantyi wrote a letter to Mkhwebane and her lawyers saying he would not voluntarily recuse himself without receiving a formal application.
He added that he received a letter from RMT attorneys on behalf of Mkhwebane last week. He responded to it, saying: “I note the threat that a court application will be brought, presumably by legal representatives acting for you.
“Any such court application would be premature in the absence of an application for recusal before the committee and my consideration of such a request for my voluntary recusal, which I am not able to do in the absence of an application setting out properly the basis on which such is being sought.”
Dyantyi told TimesLIVE that by Thursday afternoon he had not received a formal application for his recusal. When asked for comment on the audio, he said: “I will not comment on hearsay and defamatory gossip.”
The bribery allegations are being probed by parliament’s ethics committee.
Here are some reactions from social media:
TimesLIVE
